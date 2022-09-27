Watch CBS News
'Sing It To Me Santa' concert returns to benefit music education

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The 7th Sing It To Me Santa benefit concert will feature Nashville-based Old Crow Medicine Show. Denver's own Tracksuit Wedding will open the show. Proceeds from Sing It To Me Santa go to Take Note Colorado, a statewide initiative to give every K-12 student in Colorado access to musical instruments and education. 

Take Note Colorado has invested more than $700,000 in music initiatives across Colorado since 2017.  The initiative was started by musician philanthropist Libby Anschutz, now Senator John Hickenlooper, and Isaac Slade of The Fray. 

In addition to Old Crow Medicine Show and Tracksuit Wedding, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts is scheduled to perform. Student musicians from across Colorado will also take the stage. And you never know when one of Colorado's musical talents might spontaneously take the stage.

LINK: Sing It To Me Santa tickets go on sale Friday, September 30th

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, September 29 from 10:00 a.m. to  10:00 p.m. with the code SINGIT. General Admission and VIP tickets sales begin on Friday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. at AXS.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 3:11 PM

