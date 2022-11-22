Sinbad's "dead" limbs are "coming alive" 2 years after stroke

It's been two years since comedian and actor Sinbad had a debilitating stroke that left him hooked up to a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

While his family said that his particular situation only had a roughly 30% survival rate, today, the 66-year-old is recovering.

"His progress is nothing short of remarkable," his family said on a website dedicated to updating his fans about his progress. "Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive and he's taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again."

The update came two years after Sinbad had an ischemic stroke after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain, his family said. After an initially "very promising" prognosis, however, he developed another blood clot the next day. Soon after he had to undergo a second surgery, his brain started to swell, and as doctors attempted to relieve the pressure during a craniotomy, they discovered a brain bleed.

That's when he was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

"It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility," his family said on the website. "It wasn't long before we realized he couldn't move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost."

After months of being moved through acute care facilities, Sinbad was admitted to a rehabilitation center in May 2021. Two months later – nine months after his initial stroke – he got to go home. He has been improving, and even recently made a cameo appearance in an episode of FX's "Atlanta."

The family is now asking for help through the website in paying for his treatment, saying that the cost of his care has gone beyond what insurance will cover.

"Survival odds from this type of event are approximately 30%," the family said. "Sinbad has already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go."

Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his comedy standup, as well as his acting roles in "The Redd Foxx Show," "A Different World," "Jingle All the Way," and his own series, "The Sinbad Show," that ran from 1993 to 1994.

Several celebrities have highlighted his family's website seeking assistance, including actor Marlon Wayans, who said, "This man has given so much to our spirits and our smiles."

"Love you brother keep fighting," he wrote on Instagram, adding to his Instagram story that "legends fall on hard times let's all be a part of the healing."

Fellow actor and comedian D.L. Hughley also directed people to donate, saying that Sinbad "is not only a naturally talented, FUNNY brotha, he's a good one too."

"This thing of ours, it's a brotherhood and sisterhood that comes with an unspoken bond," he wrote on Instagram, resharing the words of actor Chris Spencer. "...Many times we don't get a chance to help because it's too late. ... Here is our opportunity to stand up for one of the greatest stand ups."

As part of the efforts to raise money for Sinbad's recovery, his family worked with toy designer Miguel Wilson and Rad Retro Power to create a limited edition handpainted Sinbad action figure. On Monday, a post on Sinbad's Instagram said that only 40 of the figures have been made so far and that all proceeds will go toward helping his recovery.

The action figure was designed with inspiration from Sinbad's '90s HBO comedy special "Brain Damaged," and features the outfit that Sinbad wore during the routine.

"His confidence and bold outfits always made a statement," a description of the figure, which comes with a microphone and towel, says. "This first ever art piece/action figure captures his iconic look from the special that only a superstar like Sinbad could pull off!"

Meanwhile, Sinbad and his family are continuing to fight.

"In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again,'" his family said on their website. "And neither will we."