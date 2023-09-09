1 dead in 3-car crash on I-70 near Silverthorne in Summit County
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne in Summit County on Friday night.
According to Colorado State Patrol, I-70 was shut down due to the crash in eastbound lanes, which remained closed at 7:45 p.m. Westbound lanes were closed for a short period of time, and then normal traffic was restored in that direction. This crash was near mile marker 206, near the intersection with I-70 and US Highway 6 in Silverthorne.
According to CDOT, the eastbound roadblock extended from the exits for Highway 9 and Hwy 6 to the Loveland Pass exit.
CSP originally received the call for the crash around 6:30 p.m. There was no immediate cause during the early crash investigation.
There was also no estimate when CBS Colorado spoke to CSP for eastbound I-70 to be opened back up to normal traffic.
Drivers should avoid the area in eastbound traffic if they can.
