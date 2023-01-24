Colorado hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming.

According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year

"It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in Lakewood and Golden Ace Hardware in Golden.

Ace Hardware



The Erwin family have owned Ace Hardware stores in Colorado since the early 60s. Erwin, who took over for his father in 2013, says his family is baffled by the rise in crime at Ace.

"The biggest change is we've seen the organized part of it, so they come in on cellphones, they have getaway vehicles, they're distracting our management team and then the large ticket items, just blatantly walking out with handfuls of power tools, power equipment, chainsaws, yetis."

Erwin's Golden Ace Hardware opened last October, and it was an opening that should've been met with celebration. Instead, his display of Yeti coolers was the first thing to go.

Ace Hardware



Erwin has high-tech surveillance but says it's only used to help prosecute after the fact. When people steal, he says Lakewood police have advised Erwin and employees to let them go.

Erwin has come to expect shoplifting calls are at the bottom of the barrel, but says an Ace Hardware owner in Highlands Ranch let a suspect go after waiting for police to respond for 30 minutes.

"I think it starts with government changing the laws so that there's bigger penalties," he said.

Currently in Colorado, shoplifting merchandise worth less than $2,000 will be considered a petty or misdemeanor theft, and anything above that is a felony.

Erwin estimates he has lost well over 2% of annual revenue due to the rise in crime but he no longer advises employees to stop anyone. Even though many still try.

"We're just hands off," he said. "No chasing them, no leaving the building ..."

Erwin is not shy about showing faces of the culprits. He believes many aren't even residents of Colorado but hopes that by showcasing the frequency and ease of the lift, he can encourage lawmakers to act.

While it's not clear how lawmakers plan to crackdown on shoplifting and related organized crime, there is a plan to try.