UVA shooting: 3 football players killed, 2 students wounded and suspect in custody

University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody 04:17

Charlottesville, Virginia — A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players in a shooting Sunday night, the school's president said Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in custody, authorities announced Monday.

The deceased victims were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference. Two other students, one in critical condition and one in good condition, were wounded in the shooting and were receiving treatment.

"This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community," Ryan told reporters.

The shooting happened late Sunday night near a campus parking garage on a bus "full of students" returning from a play in Washington, D.C., Ryan said. Police responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m., Ryan said.

Tim Longo, the university's police chief, received word of the suspect's apprehension during the press conference. "Just need a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief," the chief said.

The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly before 11 a.m. southeast of Charlottesville in Henrico County, Virginia, the county's police agency said. No additional details were immediately released.

Before announcing the arrest, Longo said the suspect was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

The suspect was involved in a criminal incident involving a concealed weapon violation outside Charlottesville in February 2021, Longo said. The chief didn't provide additional details other than the suspect was required to report the violation to university officials but he didn't.

In September, the university's threat assessment team received a report of the suspect telling someone that he had a gun, Longo said. University officials tried to contact the suspect and spoke with the suspect's roommate, who didn't report seeing a gun, Longo said.

Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018, when he was a freshman.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. Posted by University of Virginia Police Department on Sunday, November 13, 2022

Students and staff were warned to shelter in place late Sunday night after a report that shots had been fired on the campus. The university's emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an "active attacker firearm." Late Monday morning, the shelter-in-place order was lifted after a "thorough search" on and around the campus, police said.

"There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous," Ryan said in a tweet.

Ryan later sent out the letter with the message to the university community, saying he was "heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities," with two others being hospitalized and treated for unspecified wounds.

Police secure a crime scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia. AP Photo/Steve Helber

The UVA Police Department also posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies were searching for a suspect who was considered "armed and dangerous."

Ryan said in his Monday morning letter that only designated essential staff should come to work.



A UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots fired, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Virginia's elected leaders reacted to the shooting on social media.

"This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on Twitter, referring to his wife, Suzanne Youngkin.

"Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence," Sen. Tim Kaine said in a tweet. "Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation."