Adams County deputy shoots, kills suspect at hotel on Federal Boulevard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A shooting involving an Adams County deputy took place overnight. A suspect was killed.

 It happened at the Lakeside Inn on Federal Boulevard near 62nd Avenue. That's just north of the Denver city limits.

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff's Office say it started when the deputy tried to contact a suspect who was "believed to be armed with a handgun."

The deputy wasn't injured.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 7:33 AM

