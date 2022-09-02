Search is on for suspect vehicle after teen injured in apparent road rage shooting on Highway 85

A teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured in Weld County on Friday morning. It happened on Highway 85 north of Platteville.

Officials with the Weld County Sheriff's Office said witnesses told their investigators that road rage probably led to the shooting.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. and the suspect's car took off afterwards. The license plate on it is unknown, but the car was described as follows:

- 2007-2013 dark blue Toyota Tundra, possibly a Limited

It was last seen near LaSalle. The people in the car were described by the sheriff's office as "a Latino man and a Latina woman. The woman is described as having dark hair. The man was wearing sunglasses."

The teen's injuries are not believed to be life threatening. That person was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 350-9600. (Reference case number 22W033619) or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).