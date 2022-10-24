1 hurt in shooting on Interstate 225, investigation of possible road rage underway

An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.

#APDAlert Officers were dispatched to 225 at 6th Ave for a shooting, 6:44 am. 1 man suffered non-life-threatening injuries & was transported to the hospital. Victim reports poss related to road rage, no suspect information at this time. Roadway closed briefly to locate evidence. pic.twitter.com/xTwOnaCTa8 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 24, 2022

At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.

CBS

Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.

There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.