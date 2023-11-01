Watch CBS News
1 hurt in shooting outside South Parker Road liquor store near Denver city limits

One person was shot and injured outside a liquor store near South Parker Road and Florida Avenue. It happened on Wednesday just after 6 a.m.

The store's address is 1422 South Parker Road, which is on the border between Denver and unincorporated Arapahoe County.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies.

