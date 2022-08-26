Sheridan police search for car thieves who drove right off the lot

Police are searching for the thieves who stole cars right off the lot of a dealership. It happened in Sheridan at Springs Automotove off Santa Fe and Radcliffe.

Springs Automotive

The security video shows the thieves taking a Ford Focus, a black Bentley and a Jeep Wrangler from the lot. More security video shows the criminals inside the auto shop, looking through desks and taking unidentified items.

Springs Automotive

Sheridan police said they cannot pursue cars in property crimes if they are not involved in serious violence.

Anyone with information about what happened at the car lot is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department (303) 762-2211.