Tom Brady crushes Deion Sanders' son Shedeur's dream of getting a Rolls-Royce at Colorado: 'Get his ass in film room'

By Bryan DeArdo

(CBS SPORTS) - Shedeur Sanders might be living life in the fast line, but Tom Brady is quick to remind Colorado's quarterback to continue to make time to hone in on his craft.

Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks from the bus to the locker room before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently hosted Sanders and his father, Colorado coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, on the "Let's Go!" podcast. At one point during their conversation, the elder Sanders asked Brady if a college kid needs a car like the one his son is hoping to drive, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

"I think he needs to get his rich ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible," Brady said, via USA Today.

"Thank you, Tom," Deion Sanders said.

"Less time in the car and more time in the film room," Brady said.

On cue, Shedeur Sanders reminded Brady that he was once spotted behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce back in 2019, when Brady was 41 and entering his 19th season in the NFL.

"That was just a rental," Brady said. "Hey, I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point."

All jokes aside, Brady is a big fan of Sanders. The two worked out together three years ago when Sanders was entering his senior year of high school and Brady was months away from winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

Brady's tutelage has likely helped Sanders, who started his college career with a highly decorated run at Jackson State that included winning the Jerry Rice Award and Deacon Jones Trophy. He followed his father over to Colorado, where the two have continued to have success. Through three games this season, the Buffaloes are undefeated are ranked in the top 25 nationally. Their success is at least partly due to the success of Sanders, who has completed a staggering 78.7% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just one interception.

Shedeur Sanders leads No. 18 Colorado to double-OT win over CSU! Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iCmBoUAlmF — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 17, 2023

"I'm so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature," Brady said. "We all start at a certain place and he had a lot of high expectations and he's embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he's doing. So I know it's just the beginning for you guys and obviously this season."