Watch CBS News
Sports

Shaq sparks concern with hospital bed tweet: "I'm always watching"

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Shaq offers boy more than a handshake
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better 00:21

Former basketball star and current "Inside the NBA" analyst Shaquille O'Neal sparked concern online when he tweeted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Sunday afternoon, writing, "I'm always watching." But sportscaster Ernie Johnson has assured Shaq's fans that the icon was just "getting a new hip."

The 51-year-old also tagged Johnson and Candace Parker, his fellow TNT commentators, in the tweet writing, "Miss y'all."

"Love ya big Fella," Parker said in response to the tweet.

Prior to the hospital photo, Shaq tweeted at Parker directly, referencing her newscast with Johnson from that night: "BARBECUE CHICKEN ALERT BARBECUE CHICKEN ALERT," after Parker used the phrase on-air.

The tweet earned an on-screen mention during TNT's March Madness coverage on Sunday, with Johnson editorializing, "Shaq's got a little time on his hands!" before wishing him the best in his recovery.

C Mandler
1630512655666.jpg

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.