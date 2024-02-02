Sexual misconduct federal lawsuit names national figure skating governing body based in Colorado Springs

A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of two women in South Carolina who allege they were sexually abused by their coach. That lawsuit has a connection to Colorado.

One of the women was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse by her coach, a former Olympian. The lawsuit has anonymously identified the coach as "John Roe." The lawsuit also anonymously identified a skating rink in Irmo, SC and a national figure skating governing body based in Colorado Springs.

Robert Decelis / Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, the coach's sexual misconduct began as early as 2018 when one of the victim's was only 14 years old. The allegations include grooming, inappropriate comments and touching, and rape. The lawsuit alleges that if either the skating rink or the governing body had investigated multiple sexual misconduct complaints made against the coach before 2018, he would have been fired and/or arrested before the victims had met him.

"We keep seeing the same thing again and again," said sexual assault attorney Randall Hood in a statement. "Predators like this coach don't get caught because the people in charge ignore the repeated complaint against them. If they refuse to protect our young athletes, the courts will do it for them."

According to the lawsuit, the women "have suffered immeasurable loss" and will likely have to undergo "psychiatric/psychological care for the rest of their lives."