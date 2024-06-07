Threat for severe storms returns in Colorado this weekend

A big weather change comes our way this weekend in Colorado. The combination of a Canadian cold front pushing south and warm moisture flowing north from Mexico will team up to put the eastern part of our state back on the severe storm track.

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days for the potential of severe storms each day.

This is the perfect recipe for widespread showers and thunderstorms and a chance for severe weather. With increased humidity levels and unstable air.

The main hazard will be hail and damaging winds. With the smaller chance for a few isolated tornadoes over extreme eastern areas of the plains.

The threat for severe weather includes all of the Interstate 25 corridor of Colorado's Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Storms will start Saturday, and the potential for those to be severe has increased.

CBS

If you have outdoor plans it will be best to get outside early in the day on Saturday. Temperatures will also be cooler, with daytime highs in the low 80s.

Even cooler weather is on the horizon on Sunday with daytime highs in the mid-70s and another chance for strong to severe storms to develop across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

CBS

This week is ending with hot temperatures. Friday has been the hottest day of the year so far with daytime highs in the mid-90s in the metro area. We have an isolated chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm across the Front Range and eastern plains. The severe weather outlook for today is low, with a marginal risk of severe weather across the far eastern plains and the northwest corner of the state.

On Monday temperatures will stay in the 70s, which is a touch below normal for this time of year. The normal daytime high is 81 degrees.