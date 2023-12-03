Several Colorado highways closed due to blizzard conditions on mountain passes

Highways over Rabbit Ears, Muddy, and Berthoud passes were completely closed as of 10:40 a.m. Sunday due to slick, snow-covered roadways and limited visibility. One direction of travel was closed on Loveland and Vail passes as well.

The closures accumulated as snow fell and drifted across roadways across the Continental Divide in the northern and central mountains.

Pre-dawn blizzard conditions Sunday from the Red Feather Lakes area in Larimer County. National Weather Service/X

POWDER DAY! The mountains of Colorado have already received more a foot of snow, and most ski areas will measure another 6-12 inches of snow by tonight.#cowx @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 @AlexLCBS4 pic.twitter.com/geNgqqQMNy — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) December 3, 2023

Some ski areas were reporting more than a foot of snow, per CBS News Colorado Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.

But the snow alone wasn't the primary problem for travelers. High winds created unsafe conditions, particularly at higher altitude.

Road closures in the mountains are stacking up! Here's a list of some as of 10:00AM.



Rabbit Ears Pass

Muddy Pass

Berthoud Pass

Loveland Pass#cowx pic.twitter.com/dFVTNBpLzr — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 3, 2023

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Loveland Pass just before midnight. The rest of the closures were announced since just before sunrise.

A snowplow clears Highway 40 on Muddy Pass between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling on Sunday. Colorado Department of Transportation

There were no reports of serious accidents from law enforcement agencies. The Grand County Sheriff's Office did state that there were several stalled vehicles impeding traffic on the north side of Berthoud Pass. Those vehicles were cleared and the pass re-opened at 10:45, per the sheriff's office.

Rabbit Ears pass re-opened at 11:30 a.m., Routt County stated on social media.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center also issued Avalanche Warnings for the Elk Mountain Range near Steamboat and the Ruby and Park ranges in central Colorado. The agency strongly discouraged backcountry recreation through Monday evening.

Steamboat Springs residents clear their driveway with snowblowers on Sunday morning. Steamboat Radio