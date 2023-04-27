Seventh grader brings school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness

A seventh-grader in Michigan is being praised for his quick thinking after taking control of a school bus after the bus driver lost consciousness, according to a statement from the school district's superintendent.

The situation unfolded on Wednesday while students were being transported home from Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan, about 30 minutes north of Detroit. During the ride, a bus driver "became lightheaded and lost consciousness" while the bus was traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road, according to Superintendent Robert D. Livernois.

A "quick-thinking" seventh-grade male student "saw the driver in distress and stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident," Livernois said.

The student was identified as Dillon Reeves on Facebook by Councilman Jonathan Lafferty.

"The City of Warren is very proud of our 7th Grade Hero Dillon Reeves! This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident. We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!" wrote Lafferty in the post.

The Warren police and fire departments responded and tended to the driver, and students were safely loaded onto a different bus.

"The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts," Livernois said.