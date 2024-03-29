Watch CBS News
Local News

Seven suspects wanted in two Colorado burglaries

By Libby Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Seven Suspects Wanted For Colorado Burglaries
Seven Suspects Wanted For Colorado Burglaries 00:32

Arapahoe County Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating seven burglary suspects. They are wanted in two different burglary cases that happened in the last four weeks.

burglary-ring-suspects-arapahoe-sheriff-1.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The first incident happened on February 27th at a home in the 6500 block of S. Rifle Way. Police say that three men and a woman smashed a sliding glass door, rummaged through the house, and stole $6,000 in jewelry. Surveillance cameras captured the four in the front and backyards of the house. 

burglary-ring-suspects-arapahoe-sheriff-2.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The second incident happened on March 23rd in the 6300 block of S. Havana Street. Police say three men pried open the door of an apartment and stole $112,000 in cash and goods. Surveillance video inside the apartment shows the men wearing dark clothing and one wore an orange vest. 

All of these suspects are facing felony charges including burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. Arapahoe Sheriff's Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or have any knowledge of these crimes to contact their tipline at 720-874-8477. 

Libby Smith

Libby Smith is a special projects producer at CBS Colorado.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 12:27 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.