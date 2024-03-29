Seven suspects wanted in two Colorado burglaries

Arapahoe County Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating seven burglary suspects. They are wanted in two different burglary cases that happened in the last four weeks.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The first incident happened on February 27th at a home in the 6500 block of S. Rifle Way. Police say that three men and a woman smashed a sliding glass door, rummaged through the house, and stole $6,000 in jewelry. Surveillance cameras captured the four in the front and backyards of the house.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The second incident happened on March 23rd in the 6300 block of S. Havana Street. Police say three men pried open the door of an apartment and stole $112,000 in cash and goods. Surveillance video inside the apartment shows the men wearing dark clothing and one wore an orange vest.

All of these suspects are facing felony charges including burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. Arapahoe Sheriff's Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or have any knowledge of these crimes to contact their tipline at 720-874-8477.