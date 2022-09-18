Servicios de la Raza celebrates 50 years of contributing to community

The low riders, food, and music might get the community out, but it's the labor of Servicios de la Raza over the last 50 years that tugs at the heart. On Saturday the organization held a Fiesta Cookout at Chafee Park to honor and remember the contributions the group has made to the community. Servicios de la Raza was started during the Chicano movement in 1972.

"Personally for me they've helped me enroll in health care, they've also helped me with my school… they've helped me get books for school," said Kimberly Proano.

What started as a 12-member group offering just mental health services has evolved into a full-on state-wide human services organization with offices in Pueblo and Colorado Springs, helping people with food, health care, financial assistance and more.

"Over 50 years we've been empowering community, and making sure that our people thrive within their circumstances, and we will continue to do that," Ana Vizoso the vice president of health and wellness at Servicios said.

The Chicano-founded, Chicano-lead agency started in the Northside to serve not just Latinos, but all unserved communities.

"We are a strong activist organization. If it hurts the people or community, then we're standing up and we're giving voice to those people and communities," said Rudy Gonzales, the president and CEO of the organization. "And we are the subject area experts, in the social determinants of health that when it speaks it makes a difference."

Every year the organization provides services to more than 30,000 people, making it the largest Latino-serving non-profit in Colorado.

"We are committed to community comes first, I think that's our secret salsa to our success," Gonzales said.

50 years of commitment and 50 years of labor from an organization that is continuing to push for equity and justice for those who need it most.

"Servicios is here, and we are here to continue to serve community," Vizoso said.

Several awards were given out at the event to many local leaders. Gov. Polis also spoke during the award ceremony. The organization was able to feed more than 5,000 people. For more information on the services the non-profit offers, visit: https://serviciosdelaraza.org/