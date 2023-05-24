Homeowner seriously injured in house fire, 1 cat and 1 dog died, 11 cats rescued

A homeowner was seriously injured in a house fire in Lakewood early Wednesday morning. Firefighters rescued 11 cats but one cat and one dog died in the fire.

There are seven cats missing.

Firefighters rushed to the burning home in the 9900 block of West Westley Avenue in Lakewood.

Fire investigators with West Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was electrical and started in the living room. There is heavy fire damage to the living room and the adjacent kitchen. The Red Cross is assisting the family.