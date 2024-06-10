Serious crash closes Interstate 25 in both directions in Northern Colorado

A serious crash in Northern Colorado has closed Interstate 25 in both directions near Wellington.

Few details were immediately available but the Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Colorado Highway 1 and Owl Canyon Road, about 10 miles north of Fort Collins.

Traffic cameras showed a large emergency vehicle response and traffic stopped on both sides of the highway earlier in the afternoon. By about 4 p.m., the cameras were pointed away from the crash, but the roads appeared to have been cleared, indicating detours were likely put in place.

The Wellington Fire Protection District called the crash "serious," but didn't immediately provide any other details aside from the location.

I-25 is the approximately 1,000-mile highway that runs north and south through the center of New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming, including through Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins.