Michelle Obama, Coco Gauff and others pay tribute to Serena Williams' tennis career
Serena Williams could be moving on to her next chapter. The 23-time Grand Slam champion played what may be her last professional match on Friday, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open to Ajla Tomljanovic.
"It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on," Williams said after the match. "I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said 'Go Serena' in their life."
The tennis star's possible departure from the game elicited a plethora of social media tributes and responses from celebrities and other athletes, including from the likes of the Obamas, Lebron James and more. Here are just some of the responses:
Former President Barack Obama
The former president congratulated Williams, writing, "Few athletes have inspired more people both in and beyond their sport!"
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
The former first lady reflected on Williams' career, saying, "How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time."
Coco Gauff
The tennis champion shared old pictures with Williams and thanked her.
"It is because of you I believe in this dream," she wrote.
Magic Johnson
The former NBA legend thanked Williams for inspiring young girls, writing, "Serena proves that you can dream bigger than where you came from."
Simone Biles
The Olympic gold medalist thanked Williams for her impact on female athletes and athletes of color.
Oprah Winfrey
Winfrey congratulated Williams on "25 years."
Lebron James
The Lakers star thanked Williams and called her "DOPE!"
Viola Davis
The actress shared a video of Williams and described her career as "Greatness."
Jennifer Hudson
The singer and actress shared a photo of Williams from Friday's match and wrote, "U have inspired us all."
Michael Phelps
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist noted Williams' perseverance, calling her "a great example to us all."
