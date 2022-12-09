Sen. John Hickenlooper, wife welcome baby boy via surrogate
Senator John Hickenlooper and his wife Robin have welcomed a new baby boy. Jack Hickenlooper came into the world weighing 10 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 21 inches.
His parents say he is practically perfect, "It's been a long journey. One that many parents understand. It took a combination of love, miracles, and determination. But here we are. Cuddling this amazing little baby boy."
Hickenlooper's newborn will join his son Teddy who is 20 years old.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.