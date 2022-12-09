Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. John Hickenlooper, wife welcome baby boy via surrogate

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Sen. John Hickenlooper, wife welcome baby boy via surrogate
Sen. John Hickenlooper, wife welcome baby boy via surrogate 00:25

Senator John Hickenlooper and his wife Robin have welcomed a new baby boy. Jack Hickenlooper came into the world weighing 10 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 21 inches. 

Sen. John Hickenlooper
UNITED STATES - MAY 27: Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

His parents say he is practically perfect, "It's been a long journey. One that many parents understand. It took a combination of love, miracles, and determination. But here we are. Cuddling this amazing little baby boy."

Hickenlooper's newborn will join his son Teddy who is 20 years old. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 12:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.