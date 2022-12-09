Sen. John Hickenlooper, wife welcome baby boy via surrogate

Senator John Hickenlooper and his wife Robin have welcomed a new baby boy. Jack Hickenlooper came into the world weighing 10 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

UNITED STATES - MAY 27: Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

His parents say he is practically perfect, "It's been a long journey. One that many parents understand. It took a combination of love, miracles, and determination. But here we are. Cuddling this amazing little baby boy."

Hickenlooper's newborn will join his son Teddy who is 20 years old.