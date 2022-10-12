Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi truck driver suffers burns after crash on I-70 near Glenwood Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Semi truck driver suffers burns after crash on I-70
Semi truck driver suffers burns after crash on I-70 00:17

A semi truck driver suffered significant burns after an early morning crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. The crash happened before 6 a.m. near Glenwood Springs. 

i-70-semi-crash-near-glenwood2-copy.jpg
Colorado State Patrol

The interstate was reduced to one lane in each direction after the crash during the investigation and cleanup. 

i-70-semi-crash-near-glenwood-csp-eagle-copy.jpg
Colorado State Patrol

Hazmat crews cleaned up the fuel spill. State troopers are investigating what happened leading up to the crash. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.