Semi truck driver suffers burns after crash on I-70 near Glenwood Springs
A semi truck driver suffered significant burns after an early morning crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. The crash happened before 6 a.m. near Glenwood Springs.
The interstate was reduced to one lane in each direction after the crash during the investigation and cleanup.
Hazmat crews cleaned up the fuel spill. State troopers are investigating what happened leading up to the crash.
