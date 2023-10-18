Self-proclaimed white supremacist, convicted felon pleads guilty to weapons charges in Colorado

An alleged white supremacist who purportedly wanted to start a school at his property in south-central Colorado to teach high schoolers about weapons and white supremacy, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun crime. Chad Edward Keith entered a guilty plea at the U.S. District Court for Colorado in Denver to having a gun after a previous conviction of a felony.

Keith, 42, owns a 2.6-acre property in the town of Cotopaxi. A 13-page federal arrest warrant describes the property as having multiple underground bunkers -- one of which can allegedly protect from an electromagnetic blast -- 10,000-gallon water cistern, a 462-foot-deep well and being "100% OFF GRID."

A screenshot of video secretly recorded by an FBI informant allegedly shows Chad Edward Keith, who's been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and ordered held until his trial. FBI

Keith bought two adjacent properties and is alleged to have been planning to build a school for kids younger than high school age with an "anti-Semitic curriculum."

Eleven guns, along with ammunition, were seized by federal agents at Keith's properties in Cotopaxi and Colorado Springs in March. He could not legally possess those guns because of a previous conviction of having a destructive device. Keith pleaded guilty in 2003 to one count of possessing a "destructive device," a felony, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

While his indictment doesn't detail that original conviction, news articles and court documents from 1999 through 2004 show a man with the same name and age as Keith having been charged and later convicted of planting a homemade bomb in the bathroom of Coushatta High School in Coushatta, Louisiana, where a Chad Edward Keith, 18 years old at the time, was a senior.

The bomb was detonated, causing damage to the school, but it was evacuated before it could go off and no one was injured, according to the Associated Press.

He was also arrested by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in April on charges of driving without a license and being a fugitive of justice.

A mugshot shows Chad Edward Keith after he was arrested on charges of driving without a license and being a fugitive of justice. Fremont County Sheriff's Office

An FBI arrest affidavit states agents began receiving tips in 2020 about Keith having guns and attempting to obtain more.

In his indictment, Keith allegedly expressed antisemitic viewpoints to the FBI informant. He "has described himself as both a "National Socialist" and a Nazi. I know from my training and experience that the term "national socialism" describes a white supremacy ideology consistent with Nazism," a special agent with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force wrote in her application for an arrest warrant.

The informant also said Keith frequently made comments disparaging Jews and how he was unhappy that Jews control all financial and scientific aspects and run the world.

Keith has been in federal custody since his arrest in March because a judge concluded he was a flight risk and was dangerous. He is set to be sentenced in January.