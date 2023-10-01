Second half surge leads Broncos to 31-28 victory over Bears for first win of season

The Broncos caught their first victory of the season after defeating the Chicago Bears 31-28 in a second-half comeback.

Denver was able to strike first on the Bears after an 18-yard touchdown throw from Russell Wilson to Jaleel McLaughlin.

In the second quarter, the Bears went up three scores to take a 21-7 half time score into halftime.

Wow wow wow!!!!! KJack ices it with the int. Broncos comeback from downs 28-7 to beat the Bears 31-28. Sean Payton FINALLY gets win #1 in Denver. — Rod Mackey (@RodMackeySports) October 1, 2023

Towards the end of the third quarter, Chicago tact on another score after driving down the field on 15 plays for 66 yards.

The Broncos responded by marching down field on the Bears' defense and scoring on a 4-yard connection from Wilson to Brandon Johnson at the 0:14 mark of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Denver added on two more scores after another pass from Wilson to Courtland Sutton connected for 13 yards and a 35-yard fumble recovery for a TD from Jonathon Cooper to tie the game up at 28-28.

In the next series, the Broncos forced a turnover on downs on the Bears which led to Denver scoring on a 51-yard field goal from Wil Lutz to take the lead with 1:06 left in the game.

Chicago received the ball on their own 25-yard line after the touchback on kick-off. After a couple plays from the Bears a timeout was called by Chicago with 0:44 left in the game.

After Fields connected on pass for Chicago, his next pass was picked off by Kareem Jackson to end the contest.

INTERCEPTION KAREEM JACKSON!!



WITH :32 SECONDS LEFT.



THE BRONCOS ARE GOING TO WIN A FOOTBALL GAME! — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 1, 2023

Wilson ended the game completing 21 of 28 passes for 223 yards with three touchdowns and earned 13 yards on four carries. McLaughlin led the running back room with 72 yards on seven carries.

Broncos Jerry Judy was the leading receiver for Denver on the day, reeling in three catches for 52 yards.