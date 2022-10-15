Search nears two weeks for trail runner missing near Durango

A group of searchers made up of mostly volunteers is spending Saturday looking for 29-year-old David Lunde in the La Plata County backcountry.

If they don't find him, official search operations will be called off Sunday, an official told CBS4.

Saturday is the 13th day of looking for Lunde. Lunde intended to run a portion of the "La Plata Enchilada" -- a 20- to 40-mile traverse (depending on your chosen route and endurance) across several peaks of the La Plata Mountains -- on Oct. 1.

He never returned.

Search teams have reported no sign of him.

"Not a clue, not a trace" is the recurring phrase coming from search personnel, according to La Plata County Search and Rescue spokesman Ted Holteen.

"After tomorrow, the search will be suspended, as the area has been searched in its entirety," he added.

David Lunde disappeared 10.01.22 in La Plata Canyon. Please keep you eyes open and report any details to 970.385.2900 or lpcsar@gmail.com Posted by La Plata County Search and Rescue on Friday, October 14, 2022

Lunde planned to be out a few hours, his parents told the Durango Herald. He had completed two half marathons this year and was training to take part in a six-summit event on Oct. 23 - his birthday.

"And then I think the rain, or the weather, hit at approximately 10:30 a.m.," Nathan Lunde, David's father, told the Durango Herald. "And at that time, we don't know where he was."

"And then we heard snow," said Marybeth, his mother.

When David didn't show up for work the next morning, his girlfriend called 9-1-1. The search started Oct. 2. Lunde's blue car remained at the trailhead for several days as searchers, along with friends from the Durango Running Club of which Lunde was a member, looked for him.

Days later, officials deemed the mission to find Lunde a recovery operation.

A member of La Plata County Search and Rescue examines The Knife, a rocky, narrow ridge in the La Plata Mountains, during the first week of searching for 29-year-old ultra runner David Lunde. La Plata County Search and Rescue

The La Plata Enchilada runs along Parrott, Madden and Gibbs peaks, part of a line of peaks which lie about 12 miles northwest of Durango. The numerous routes and loops that allow for the varied mileage have made it difficult for searchers to estimate where Lunde may have disappeared.

RELATED Search suspended for race volunteer missing since July 17

Saturday, searchers planned to notify hunters arriving in the search area for the start of elk season. But, Holteen stated, "there's not much chance of hunters crossing paths with any search folks, as the side of the canyon where David was running is not viable hunting grounds. That said, they posted some notices where the hunters will be to let them know the situation and whom to contact in the unlikely event that a hunter might find him."