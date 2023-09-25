Search suspended for missing Colorado man Michael Powers, vehicle found

The search for a missing man from Greeley has been suspended. Michael Powers, 64, was first reported missing last Tuesday from his Weld County home and deputies say he may have been in a state of distress.

Two days later his vehicle was located at the Dunraven Trailhead in Big Thompson Canyon in Larimer County, but there was no sign of Powers.

Searchers included Larimer County Sheriff's Officer personnel, a dozen people from Larimer County Search and Rescue, 4 SAR dogs, 6 searchers from Rocky Mountain National Park, and a drone operator from the Loveland Police Department.

The search continued on Thursday and Friday where teams covered every trail between the Dunraven area and Rocky Mountain National Park. All ridges and drainages within a two-mile stretch were also checked, and drone operators searched a significant distance from the air on both days.

Despite the extensive effort, investigators found no indication of his location or intended path. They also spoke to all hikers they encountered in an effort to gain any additional information about where Powers may have gone. Foul play is not suspected. The search has been suspended.

People who may have seen Powers in this area, or who have information about his direction of travel, are encouraged to contact Justin Atwood, an investigator with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, at 970-498-5143.