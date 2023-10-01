Missing paddleboarder presumed dead in Chatfield Reservoir

Several dozen first responders are searching the Chatfield Reservoir for a missing paddleboarder, officials said Sunday.

Windy conditions appear to be contributing to difficulties in locating the paddleboarder, who has not been publicly identified as of Sunday afternoon.

Divers, rangers, fire rescue personnel and deputies were present from South Metro Fire Rescue, West Metro Fire Rescue, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Several divers were seen in the water as other responders searched the reservoir in Littleton from boats.

At 4:30 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said Colorado Parks and Wildlife was taking over as the agency in command and that what started as a search for a missing person is now being treated as a body recovery.