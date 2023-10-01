Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing paddleboarder presumed dead in Chatfield Reservoir

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Several dozen first responders are searching the Chatfield Reservoir for a missing paddleboarder, officials said Sunday.

Windy conditions appear to be contributing to difficulties in locating the paddleboarder, who has not been publicly identified as of Sunday afternoon.

Divers, rangers, fire rescue personnel and deputies were present from South Metro Fire Rescue, West Metro Fire Rescue, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Several divers were seen in the water as other responders searched the reservoir in Littleton from boats.

At 4:30 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said Colorado Parks and Wildlife was taking over as the agency in command and that what started as a search for a missing person is now being treated as a body recovery.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.