Search for suspect in robbery case on University of Colorado campus

Boulder Police are investigating a potential armed robbery in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. Officers say that a man woke up to find another man in his bedroom searching through his stuff. The suspect indicated he had a gun, but never showed it. The resident chased the suspect out of the house.

Boulder Police issued a shelter in place order for about 50 minutes while they searched for the suspect. That order was lifted by 4:19 a.m. even though the suspect was still at-large.

The suspect is described as a white man with a darker complexion. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a multicolored hat at the time of the incident.

Boulder Police are still investigating and are asking that anyone with information or security camera footage of the incident to contact Sergeant Meehan at meehanp@bouldercolorado.gov.