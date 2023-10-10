Large scale search efforts for missing hiker Chad Pallansch suspended in Rocky Mountain National Park

Large-scale search efforts for missing hiker Chad Pallansch in Rocky Mountain National Park have been suspended. Over the weekend, several teams including a helicopter, ground searchers, dog teams and a drone team participated in the search for the 49-year-old of Fort Collins.

Pallansch was reported overdue on Sept. 28.

Chad Pallansch Rocky Mountain National Park

He was last heard from around noon on Sept. 27. A text was received at the time indicating he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice and roughly miles from the Bear Lake area. Park rangers confirmed his vehicle was still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Pallansch started from the East Inlet Trailhead near Grand Lake on Sept. 27. His reported itinerary was a 28-mile route which included crossing the Continental Divide and traveling on established trails as well as off-trail travel through steep talus slopes. Potential travel areas include Lake Verna, Mount Alice, Chiefs Head Peak, Black Lake, Mills Lake, and Flattop Mountain.

Some of the search area in Rocky Mountain National Park with dog crews. Rocky Mountain National Park

According to investigators, he had not attempted this route previously but is an experienced trail runner who has run several routes in the park including Longs Peak more than 30 times.

Pallansch is described as 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and is considered a fit runner with both trail running and marathon experience. He is likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack. Pallansch had personal navigation with him, but the device was not designed for emergency assistance.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Recent efforts have been focused on areas around Black Lake, Lake Powell, Stone Man Pass, Chiefs Head Peak, McHenry's Peak, Mount Alice, and surrounding ridgeline areas. Search efforts have not provided further clues at this point. Investigations are ongoing and NPS Search and Rescue Team members continue to review aerial photographs and drone footage.

According to RMNP, Pallansch is still considered a missing person and the investigation will continue.

Rocky Mountain National Park

So far, search efforts have turned up nothing.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen or know Chad Pallansch, or if you were in the areas listed above on September 27, please contact us. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know. CALL the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, ONLINE form go.NPS.gov/SubmitATip or EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov.

Assisting Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members include Larimer County Search and Rescue (LCSAR), Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMR), Front Range Rescue Dogs (FRRD), Colorado Search and Rescue Association (CSAR), aircraft from the State of Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), Northern Colorado Interagency Helitack (US Forest Service) and a contracted helicopter with Trans Aero.