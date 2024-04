The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing foal. "Shindig" is a four-week-old Sorrell draft horse cross.

He has been missing from his pasture in the 6800 block of Jay Road between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Deputies said that no gates or fences were open and there were no signs of predatory activity.

Shindig is still nursing and needs his mom.