Search continues for gas station stabbing, robbery suspect

Adams County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for a stabbing and robbery that happened on Monday. Deputies rushed to the gas station located at 2385 W. 84th Avenue just before 9 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned that an adult male was pumping gas when the suspect approached, displayed a knife, took the man's money and then stabbed him in the back.

The suspect ran northwest toward a trailer park and homes. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with dark complexion. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds to his back and was last reported in stable condition.