Search continues for Douglas County sexual assault suspect Andrew Rosa

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The search continues for a sexual assault suspect wanted in Douglas County. Andrew Rosa is accused of contacting a 16-year-old through a social media website and assaulting her when they met in person.

Deputies are asking for help in the search for Rosa, 34. They believe he has contacted other underaged females using different social media profiles and Snapchat. 

His last known address was in Boulder. He was last seen in Moab, Utah in May and is known to drive a dark blue 2014 Jeep Compass with Colorado license plate CRY-328.

Anyone with information about Rosa or his location is asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Adam Cummings at 303-814-7631.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 2:02 PM

