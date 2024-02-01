Search continues for missing Colorado woman nearly one year after she seemingly disappeared

The search continues for a missing Greeley woman nearly one year after she was last seen. Holly Delgado was last seen on Feb. 5, 2023.

Two days later, on Feb. 7, 2023, family and friends reported Delgado, 50, missing. Police said the investigation revealed that Delgado left her apartment without any form of ID, financial resources or cell phone on Feb. 3, 2023.

The next day, she experienced car trouble in the early morning hours in the Denver metro area and was contacted by the Northglenn Police Department. Her car was moved to the Red Lobster Restaurant parking lot near 104th and Livingston where it remained.

Later that same day, she was admitted to North Suburban Medical Center in the Denver metro area after she was contacted by the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The next day, Feb. 5, 2023, she was discharged from the medical facility and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said that Delgado never returned to her vehicle. Her vehicle was processed by detectives for evidence and they didn't find anything that would help them in locating her. Detectives said that Delgado's husband, family and friends fully cooperated with the investigation.

On March 7, 2023, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Endangered Advisory Alert for Delgado.

Additional Information from the Greeley Police Department:

The Greeley Police Department is releasing this information again in hopes of the public being able to assist in locating Holly Delgado. If you have spoken to Holly Delgado, have any information about her whereabouts, or have any relevant information about her well-being, please contact Detective John Kinne at (970) 350-9603.