Search continues for Colorado man who threatened bus driver in Highlands Ranch

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who threatened a bus driver. The man got on board the bus at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and South Broadway in Highlands Ranch.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who threatened a bus driver. Douglas County

Investigators said he appeared angry and thought the driver was not going to stop for him. At the next stop, he threatened the driver for not going the way he wanted.

The man made a movement which led the driver to believe that he may have a weapon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who threatened a bus driver in Highlands Ranch. Douglas County

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s to 40s, wearing a black jacket and green shoes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Major Crimes Tip line at 303-660-7579 and reference CR#2024-26916.