Scout Wave in Salida under construction to enhance surfing experience

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Here's a look at construction at the "Scout Wave" in the Arkansas River in Salida.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the goal is to create a better wave for surfing, safer eddies and a tuber takeout.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, especially because the excavator is in the river.

Crews say the river banks are so steep and narrow, it's the only place to park that large equipment.

The project should be done by Oct. 1.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:08 PM

