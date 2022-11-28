Schools, subdivision evacuated due to Old San Isabel Fire burning near Rye

Two schools and a subdivision were evacuated on Monday as the Old San Isabel Fire spread near Rye. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, smoke from the fire can be seen from Pueblo and Pueblo West.

Rye is located about 145 miles southwest of Denver.

Students from Rye High and Rye Elementary were evacuated to Craver Middle School in Colorado City.

JUST NOW: Multiple fire agencies responding to grass fire near Rye. Smoke is visible from Pueblo/Pueblo West areas. Updates will be posted as further information is available. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 28, 2022

Evacuations were also ordered for residents in the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye due to the fire. The Red Cross has set up a reception center for evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center, 5000 Cuerno Verde, in Colorado City.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff, crews determined that the fire burning off Old San Isabel Road north of Rye of Highway 165 is about 200 acres in size.

Just before 2 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 45% contained.

In an update, Pueblo County Sheriff confirmed that Highway 165 in Rye remains open, "however, the public is encouraged to avoid the area near Old San Isabel Road as there is heavy fire and first responder presence in that area."

The Beulah Fire Protection District posted about a Red Flag Warning earlier Monday morning.

Several agencies are involved in fighting the fire, including Rye, Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services Bureau, Beulah, Pueblo City, Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, West Park and Pueblo County Road and Bridges.