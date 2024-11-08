Schools, offices close as Colorado braces for another round of heavy snow

Coloradans are hunkering down in anticipation for another round of heavy snow. Forecasters are predicting an additional 7-14-inches of snow for Denver, 12-20-inches on the eastern plains, and 1-3-feet in southern Colorado.

Denver City Government announced it's closing at 1 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather. This closure will include the library system and recreation centers. The Glenarm Recreation Center will remain open until 7 p.m. to act as a daytime warming center for residents. Denver City offices will remain closed until Tuesday as they were scheduled to be closed for Veterans Day.

Denver's Veteran Day Parade is canceled for Saturday, November 9 due to weather and safety concerns. However, Colorado Veterans Project plans to hold the annual Veterans Day Run and Festival as planned on Saturday.

Around mid-morning Friday, the Governor's Office announced that state government offices in the Denver Metro Area were closing at noon on Friday. They will not reopen until Tuesday, due to a planned closure on Monday for Veterans Day.

Most of the state's largest school districts announced Friday closures on Thursday, giving parents time to make other arrangements. As the forecast continued to clarify, state and city agencies announced office closures and plans for work-from-home.

The Auraria campus closed, as well as Regis University and Red Rocks Community College.

Then organizations and some businesses started adding their closure announcements to the list including: the Butterfly Pavilion and Food Bank of the Rockies.