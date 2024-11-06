Schools across Denver metro area see closures, delayed openings due to snow
School districts across the Denver metro area announced closures and delayed openings on Wednesday due to the high snowfall in the region.
CBS Colorado meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday and forecast 5 to 10 inches along the southeastern and southwestern portion of the metro area, 2 to 7 inches northeast of Denver and 1 to 5 inches closer to the city.
As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the following closures and delayed openings were in place:
- AKRON SCHOOLS: Closed Today
- ALL SOULS SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- AMBLESIDE SCHOOL IN CENTENNIAL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- AMERICAN ACADEMY: Delayed 90 minutes
- ARAPAHOE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Castle Rock 10am delayed start
- AVE MARIA CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Closed Today
- BYERS SCHOOL DIST 32J: Closed Today
- CASTLE ROCK SENIOR CENTER: Closed Today
- CRESCENT VIEW ACADEMY: Closed Today
- DEER TRAIL SCHOOL: Closed Today
- DOUGCO SCHOOL DIST: ALL SCHOOLS: Delayed 90 minutes
- DOUGLAS COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- ELBERT SCHOOL DIST #200: Closed Today
- ELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hours
- FLEMING SCHOOL: Closed Today
- REGIS JESUIT HIGH SCHOOL: Closed Today
- SOUTHEAST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Delayed 90 minutes
- ST. LUKES LITTLE SCHOOL: Delayed 90 minutes
- ST. MARYS ACADEMY: Delayed 30 minutes
- ST. THOMAS MORE: Delayed 1 hour
- TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL: FRANKTOWN: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- VALOR CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes
- YUMA SCHOOL DIST: Closed Today
For updated information about delays and closures, check with your child's school district or visit the school closings and delays section on our website.