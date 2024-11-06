Schools across Denver metro area see closures, delayed openings due to snow

Strong snow storm set to dump across areas of Colorado

School districts across the Denver metro area announced closures and delayed openings on Wednesday due to the high snowfall in the region.

CBS Colorado meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday and forecast 5 to 10 inches along the southeastern and southwestern portion of the metro area, 2 to 7 inches northeast of Denver and 1 to 5 inches closer to the city.

Around 7 to 9 inches of snow were seen in Castle Rock on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, prompting a delayed opening for Douglas County Schools. Other districts across the Colorado saw delays and even full-day closures. CBS

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the following closures and delayed openings were in place:

AKRON SCHOOLS: Closed Today

ALL SOULS SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

AMBLESIDE SCHOOL IN CENTENNIAL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

AMERICAN ACADEMY: Delayed 90 minutes

ARAPAHOE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Castle Rock 10am delayed start

AVE MARIA CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Closed Today

BYERS SCHOOL DIST 32J: Closed Today

CASTLE ROCK SENIOR CENTER: Closed Today

CRESCENT VIEW ACADEMY: Closed Today

DEER TRAIL SCHOOL: Closed Today

DOUGCO SCHOOL DIST: ALL SCHOOLS: Delayed 90 minutes

DOUGLAS COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

ELBERT SCHOOL DIST #200: Closed Today

ELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hours

FLEMING SCHOOL: Closed Today

REGIS JESUIT HIGH SCHOOL: Closed Today

SOUTHEAST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Delayed 90 minutes

ST. LUKES LITTLE SCHOOL: Delayed 90 minutes

ST. MARYS ACADEMY: Delayed 30 minutes

ST. THOMAS MORE: Delayed 1 hour

TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL: FRANKTOWN: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

VALOR CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes

YUMA SCHOOL DIST: Closed Today

For updated information about delays and closures, check with your child's school district or visit the school closings and delays section on our website.