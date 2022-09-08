Watch CBS News
Schools creating new mascots amid new law banning use of Native American symbolism

Some schools in the Aurora and Cherry Creek school districts are in the midst of creating new mascots. Those schools need to be in compliance with a state law banning the use of Native American symbolism.

The state's commission on Indian Affairs takes up the issue on Thursday.

Hinkley High School in Aurora, along with Arrowhead Elementary and Thunder Ridge Middle School in Cherry Creek are expected to replace the Thunderbird mascot, now used at all three schools.

The Thunderbird is an important symbol to many indigenous communities.

Cherry Creek says the symbol is being removed from its schools and staff have been directed not to use it going forward. 

