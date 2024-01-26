No schools closed in Denver, but in southern Colorado delays & closings reported amid snowfall

Snow was falling across much of the Denver metro area on Friday morning but the driving conditions are safe enough for school to go on. It's a different story in a section of southern Colorado where the winter storm is making a little bit more of an impact. Many delays and some closures are being reported in and around Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs School District 11 and Elbert School District 200 were two of the districts that are on a 2-hour delay Friday morning. Other districts reporting delays were Cheyenne Mountain School District, Academy School District 20 and District 49, which includes schools in the Falcon area of El Paso County as well as part of northeastern Colorado Springs.

District 49 posted a message on its website stating "Due to overnight snow and observed slick conditions, D49 will delay by two hours Friday, January 26. D49 is continuing the scheduled professional development day (no students), but will delay scheduled activities by two hours Friday, January 26."

Manitou Springs School District 14 and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 are among the school districts that will be closed for the day on Friday.

Lewis-Palmer administrators posted a message on the lewispalmer.org website giving an explanation for their closing decision.

"Given we are declaring a closure, we want to share our reasoning for this decision with you. Overnight, we have received more snow than anticipated, with totals coming in at more than five inches prior to 4 a.m., and more snowfall is anticipated through the morning. We anticipate this snowfall will create difficult conditions during the morning commute, decreasing our confidence in a safe morning bus run, and raising concerns for the safety of our students and staff as they make their way to school," the administrators said.

See more school closing notices on the website of the CBS TV affiliate in Colorado Springs.