Colorado to vote on school meals for all in November

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

As children across Colorado head back to class, there is a push to make sure all students have access to a free, nutritious school lunch. 

healthy-school-meal-rally-5sotvo-transfer-frame-723.jpg
CBS

"I know the importance of school meals for my students- when they're hungry you can see it, they're tired, they lack concentration and they have such a hard time concentrating," said Genevieve Bassett, a teacher at Alameda Junior-Senior High School in Lakewood. 

healthy-school-meal-rally-5sotvo-transfer-frame-678.jpg
CBS

Teachers, students and parents gathered for a rally Thursday to advocate for free meals. Right now, federal money pays for all school meals but that ends next year.

Healthy school meals for all will be on the ballot in November.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 4:27 PM

