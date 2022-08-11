Colorado to vote on school meals for all in November

As children across Colorado head back to class, there is a push to make sure all students have access to a free, nutritious school lunch.

"I know the importance of school meals for my students- when they're hungry you can see it, they're tired, they lack concentration and they have such a hard time concentrating," said Genevieve Bassett, a teacher at Alameda Junior-Senior High School in Lakewood.

Teachers, students and parents gathered for a rally Thursday to advocate for free meals. Right now, federal money pays for all school meals but that ends next year.

Healthy school meals for all will be on the ballot in November.