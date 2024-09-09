How to attend the CSU vs. CU Rivalry Rally at Scheels in Northern Colorado

A sporting goods store in Northern Colorado is set to hold a rally for college football fans four days before the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

It will take place at the Scheels on Tuesday evening, and CBS Colorado sports anchor Romi Bean will be reporting live from the event and recording a special "Rivalry" edition of Xfinity Monday Live at 6:30 p.m. from inside the store. Former CU wide receiver and downhill skier Jeremy Bloom and former CSU star Kevin McDougal will be her special guests. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera will also be there throughout the evening to meet fans and report live on the rally.

Saturday's showdown game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State University airs Saturday on CBS Colorado starting at 5:30 p.m. It takes place at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

Tuesday's rally is free to attend. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at the store, which is located at 4755 Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Johnstown.

Mascots, cheerleaders and bands from both schools will be at the rally to get fans ready for the big in-state rivalry game this weekend.

The first 150 fans who arrive at the Scheels will receive a free hat. CBS Colorado will also have hundreds of giveaways and opportunities to learn about the Fall Launch of your favorite primetime shows in October with the "Comfy Blue Sofa" featuring plenty of room for your whole family.

Get more information at scheels.com.