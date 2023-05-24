Scammers targeting Coloradans with missing pets seek payment for medical treatment of "found" furry friends

The Dumb Friends League prides itself on protecting pets and helping them find safe homes, but now that compassion is being taken advantage of. Scammers are getting smarter and smarter and this time they're targeting those in the Castle Rock area.

"It's ridiculous, what's next?," said Britt Bailey, a resident who lives in the area. "I don't know what we would do, I mean that would just be horrifying."

Over the weekend, several pet owners began receiving calls claiming their missing pets were at the shelter and injured. The scammers were requesting payment immediately to start urgent treatment on the animal.

"We were confused when they came in, because we didn't know anything about it," said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League.

That's because those calls were actually from scammers, who are now targeting the local animal shelter in the Castle Rock.

"There's no end to how far people will go, it's kind of convoluted," Parker said. "You know these animals were lost, and their information was posted somewhere, that has nothing to do with the Dumb Friends League… then for us to be somehow connected to it, it's very complicated and complex, and yes, for sure surprising to us and disappointing."

A spokesperson with the Castle Rock Police Department told CBS News Colorado they are investigating how scammers are finding out which owners have missing pets, but Parker said it's likely they're getting the information from a community lost and found page called PawBoost.

"Having your pet lost in the first place is traumatic and then to have someone preying on that," said Parker.

This community is now hoping to warn other shelters and pet owners to be aware of this scam.

"I can't believe people would use animals to do that," said Kim Sobczyk, a Castle Rock resident. "Double check everything, make sure the source you're getting things from are reputable."

Police said a couple of things to keep an eye out for, if you think you're being scammed are:

Many scammers use third party apps requesting payment such as PayPal, Venmo or even gift cards.

If you're suspicious about a call, hang up, look up the phone number and call back to verify.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Call police.

Castle Rock police offered the following statement: