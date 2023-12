Santa, Miles and Rocky help celebrate the holidays at Children's Hospital Colorado

Santa helped kick start the holiday celebration by rappelling down the side of Children's Hospital Colorado on Tuesday. He was joined by some other local and seasonal celebrities.

Santa was spotted rappelling off the side of Children's Hospital Colorado on Tuesday. CBS

Elves also joined Santa along with the Grinch. Mascots from the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos and Nuggets also helped spread the holiday cheer during a parade for patients at the hospital.

Miles the Denver Broncos mascot rallied Children's Hospital Colorado patients at a holiday parade on Tuesday. CBS

Rocky the Denver Nuggets mascot waves to Children's Hospital Colorado patients during a holiday parade on Tuesday. CBS