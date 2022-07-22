DA: Sandra Brown acted with intention to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation in Mesa County 2020 election

The third person accused in the 2020 elections investigation involving former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been formally charged.

Sandra M. Brown is accused of Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, Criminal Impersonation and Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Impersonation, the complaint document from Mesa County District Court showed. This stems from the investigation related to the alleged election security breach involving voting equipment in Peters' former office.

MESA SHERIFF

CBS4 received the complaint Friday after requesting it through the court on July 13, the day Brown's booking information with Mesa County was released.

According to the complaint — The People of the State of Colorado vs. Sandra M. Brown — Brown tried to influence public servant Jesse Romero in order to affect their decision, vote, opinion or action by means of deceit.

She also faces accusations of assuming the false identity of Administrative Assistant Gerald Wood of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

RELATED: Witness in Tina Peters criminal case breaks his silence

Finally, the document names Brown, Peters and Belinda Knisley, the former Mesa County deputy clerk, as all three conspiring with one another with the intent to promote, facilitate or commission the crime of Criminal impersonation to the District Attorney, who did not know either of the three parties would engage in this crime. Brown is accused of engaging in this felony between April 1 and May 28, 2021.

Brown's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on July 28.

Brown's arrest came within the same time frame that a new arrest warrant was issued for Tina Peters. This was related to a court order that mandated she would not leave the state following the conclusion of her candidacy for Colorado Secretary of State, which ended when she lost in the Republican primary election.

RELATED: