Sand Creek Massacre victims remembered 158 years later

On Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever.

History Colorado

The tribes were promised military protection when they were attacked. Then-territorial Gov. John Evans gave approval for the attack which claimed the lives of 230 Native Americans.

Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion of the National Park Service historical site dedicated to the Sand Creek Massacre during a solemn ceremony at the site about 170 miles southeast of Denver to honor those killed.

The events of Sand Creek continue to influence modern-day events in Colorado. Last month, a group marched from the massacre site to Mount Evans in support of the name change for the mountain to Mount Blue Sky. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change earlier this month. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.