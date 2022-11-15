Two Arizona teachers lose jobs after filming adult content in school

A woman and her husband have lost their jobs as teachers after filming sexually explicit videos on school property for their OnlyFans account, the woman said in a video statement she posted online. Samantha Peer and her husband, Dillon Peer, had both been teachers in Arizona's Lake Havasu Unified School District.

In a statement, Samantha Peer, a former eighth-grade science teacher who used the alias "Khloe Karter" for her OnlyFans account, admitted to filming explicit content on school grounds, but said that it took place after school and that no students were ever present or involved.

Samantha Peer said she resigned "under pressure" on Oct. 31 after initially being placed on leave. Her husband, who was a teacher at Nautilus Elementary School, was then fired a few days later, she said. Samantha Peer said her husband was classified as a permanent substitute and was an at-will employee.

Samantha Peer said she and her husband resorted to filming and selling adult content because their pay was too low and they were struggling to make ends meet. She claimed that in an effort to prevent students and colleagues from seeing her content, she had blocked the entire state of Arizona from being able to subscribe to her account on OnlyFans, a subscription-based website where people generally sell adult content.

Samantha Peer also said that she was told that if she resigned before an impending school board meeting, the district would not publicize the situation. But, she claimed, after her resignation, word continued to spread and students and teachers were sharing explicit images of her.

According to CBS affiliate KPHO-TV, parents received an email from the school district on Monday, stating, "It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child's phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology."

In a follow-up statement, Samantha Peer apologized and expressed regret that her first message appeared to show a lack of remorse over the situation.

"I've never defended myself saying that it was an OK thing to do," she said. "Looking back at it, I would never do that again."