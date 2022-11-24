Salvation Army helps feed thousands a hearty Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army helped feed thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Other community organizations, including King Soopers and Miss Betty's Cooking, also helped make sure there was plenty of food to go around.

CBS

"My thought is we're not just providing a hot meal but we are reminding them of what it's like to be with family and hopefully using that as inspiration to get into stable housing," said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease.

CBS

After the event in Denver, the organization also dished up meals at the Safe Outdoor Space warehouse in Aurora.