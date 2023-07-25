Rocky Mountain goat kid dies unexpectedly at Denver Zoo, care specialists express deep sadness

Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its newest members of the family.

Zoo experts were still working to determine on Monday the cause of death for Salix, a nearly 2-month-old Rocky Mountain goat kid, who died on July 22, Denver Zoo confirmed in a Facebook post.

"No words can begin to describe the heartbreak of this sudden loss, but I am grateful for the support and grace within our team as we grieve together," said animal care specialist Michaela P. in the Facebook post. "We're doing all we can to offer his parents support, space and time as they grieve their loss as well."

Salix, the Rocky Mountain goat kid at Denver Zoo. Salix was born on May 30, 2023 and then died unexpectedly on July 22, 2023. DENVER ZOO

According to the zoo, animal care specialists noticed on Friday Salix was behaving abnormally with a repetitive chewing motion and lethargy. Although he was put under supportive treatment through, Salix died.

The zoo confirmed a postmortem exam was conducted to determine his cause of death, but findings did not generate an answer immediately, so a histopathology and a variety of other disease screening tests are set to be made so the zoo can learn what happened to Salix.

"Salix was born on May 30 to first-time parents Elbert and Magnolia and quickly captured our hearts with his spunky personality and overall adorableness," Denver Zoo shared in its post. "Salix is the Latin word for willow, and he was named in honor of Willow, one of our female Rocky Mountain goats who passed away at the beginning of the year."

Specialists who knew Salix expressed their sorrow of his passing in Denver Zoo's post, "The loss of Willow was devastating for our entire Zoo family, but Salix's birth brought so much joy during a time of deep sadness and loss. It was a delight to watch Salix scale Goat Mountain and inquisitively watch guests below him, play with mom Magnolia and begin developing bonds with his care team."

We are devastated to share that Salix, our Rocky Mountain goat kid, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, July 22. On... Posted by Denver Zoo on Monday, July 24, 2023